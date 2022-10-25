Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Central Govt Employees Likely to Get Next DA Hike on This Date

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Soon after the Central government hiked the Dearness Allowance by 4 percent, several state governments including Assam, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka and Rajasthan increased DA of their state employees under the 7th Pay Commission recommendation. Now that the Diwali festival is over and DA is hiked, now the Central government employees are waiting for the next DA hike. It is now being asked — when will Central government employees receive their next DA hike.Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Punjab Hikes Dearness Allowance by 6%, Restores Old Pension Scheme For Employees 

The government employees must be knowing that the Dearness Allowance (DA) is hiked twice every year – first in January and the second time in July. However, the Centre this year announced the first DA hike in March and the second one in September. If we go by this trend, it is highly possible that the government employees could receive their next DA hike in March 2023. And it is also expected that the Centre would increase the DA by 3 to 5 percent. Also Read – 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Punjab Govt Employees Ahead Of Diwali. DA Likely To Hike by 6%

The Central government in March this year increased the DA from 31 percent to 34 percent, benefitting about 47.68 lakh government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners. And then the next phase of DA hike was announced in September 2022, nearly 6 months after the first DA hike. Also Read – TCS, HCL, Wipro Go Slow on Salary Hikes, Bonuses For Employees as IT Firms Face Economic Headwinds: Report

However, the Centre in the last DA hike increased the Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hike by 4 percent, taking the DA hike from 34 percent to 38 percent. The first DA was increased on March 30, 2022 and the second DA hike was announced on September 28, 2022. Now, they are eagerly waiting to receive their next hike, which as per this year’s trends is likely to be announced in March 2023, about six months from now.

If reports are to be believed, the Centre is likely to increase the DA by 3 to 5 percent, taking into account the rising inflation and rise in prices of essential commodities and the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.





