Central Govt Employees Likely to Receive 18-Months DA Arrears Soon

7th Pay Commission Latest News: The government employees have not been given the DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

7th Pay Commission: Reports from multiple sources suggest that the government employees will get the 18-month DA arrears in three installments.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After the recent hike in Dearness Allowance before Diwali, the Central government employees are waiting for another piece of good news. They are now eagerly waiting to hear about the fitment factor increase and HRA hike.

In the meantime, reports also suggest that the Central government employees are likely to receive 18 months-pending Dearness allowance (DA) arrears. For a long time, the demand for DA arrears is gaining momentum among government employees.

Reports from multiple sources suggest that the government employees will get the 18-month DA arrears in three installments. Notably, government employees have not been given the DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.

For the last two years, the DA arrears issue has been pending before the cabinet for consideration. If the media reports are to be believed, the DA arrears of employees at Level-3 is estimated to be between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554 while for Level-13 or Level-14 employees, the arrears range between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. If the negotiations with the government works, then the DA arrears of the government employees will also change.

DA Hiked by 4%

In September, the Centre increased the Dearness Allowance of the Central government employees by 4 percent. The DA was hiked from 34 percent to 38 percent. Prior to this, the government employees were receiving Dearness Allowance at 31 percent, which was raised to 34 percent in January 2022.

Interestingly, the 4% DA hike has benefitted over 50 lakh government employees and 61 lakh pensioners across the country.

When is the next DA hike?

Meanwhile, government employees are asking when they will receive their next DA hike. According to the Centre’s decisions on DA hike and the recent trends, the government employees are likely to receive their next DA hike in March 2023. Reports also suggest that the Centre is likely to increase the DA by 3 to 5 percent, which will be based on the 7th pay Commission’s recommendations.



