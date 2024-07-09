NationalPolitics

Central Govt Employees Receive Suspicious Email, Probe Launched

The CSS officers have been asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious emails immediately.

(Representational image: www.freepik.com)

New Delhi: After the hoax bomb calls and emails were sent to many establishments, the central government employees found themselves at the receiving end of a reported “prank” but the authorities are not taking it lightly.

On Tuesday, several central government employees received a potentially suspicious identical email prompting an association representing them to seek an investigation into the matter.

The emails, which were sent to Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers in various ministries, requested them to click on a link to prevent the cancellation of their official email accounts.

The Central Secretariat Service Forum posted on X: “Several officers in Central Secretariat received a potentially suspicious email today. @NICMeity @GoI_MeitY, please look into this matter and take necessary action. #CyberAlert #CyberSafety @AshwiniVaishnaw #CentralSecretariat.”

CSS officers constitute the central support structure of the secretariat.

The Forum has requested that the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) look into the matter.

Ashutosh Misra, the General Secretary of the CSS Forum, informed the press agency PTI that the alleged phishing attack warrants a comprehensive investigation and urged officers to stay alert.

“As the entire work of the central secretariat is online now, immediate action is required to curb such instances,” he said adding that the CSS officers have been asked to remain vigilant and report any suspicious emails immediately.

“The safety and security of our communication are of utmost importance,” he added.

(With PTI inputs)







