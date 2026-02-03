DALLAS

Feb. 3, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — As wellness continues to move beyond trends and into daily lifestyle rituals, Lewie, the modern smile-care and wellness brand redefining oral hygiene, announces its partnership with Central Market, the specialty grocer known for setting the standard in quality, craftsmanship, and intentional living. Through this collaboration, Lewie’s patented, eco-friendly Floss Discs and Lewie’s Whitening Wand will be featured in select Central Market stores, introducing shoppers to a more elevated, sustainable approach to daily smile care.Designed for modern, on-the-go lifestyles, Lewie’s Floss Discs are crafted from biodegradable materials and engineered for comfort, ease, and effectiveness. Compact, intuitive, and travel-friendly, they transform flossing from a chore into a simple daily ritual—aligning oral care with the broader self-care routines Central Market customers already prioritize. “Central Market customers are incredibly intentional about what they bring into their homes and their routines,” said Dr. Amanda Lewis, Founder and CEO of Lewie. “They care about quality, sustainability, and products that elevate everyday habits. As people think about a, we see smile care as a powerful—and often overlooked—part of wellness. Working with Central Market allows us to meet customers where they already seek the best and reframe oral care as a meaningful daily ritual.” With a longstanding reputation for thoughtful curation and lifestyle excellence, Central Market consistently showcases brands that reflect quality, sustainability, and innovation. Featuring Lewie within its wellness assortment underscores a shared commitment to products that elevate daily rituals.Lewie is quickly expanding its retail and upscale hospitality partnerships and welcomes inquiries from specialty grocers, retailers, and wellness-focused destinations interested in offering customers a new, modern, and sustainable approach to smile care.Founded by H-E-B, Central Market is a specialty grocery retailer dedicated to sourcing the finest foods and products from around the world. With an emphasis on quality, sustainability, and culinary discovery, Central Market offers an unparalleled shopping experience featuring fresh produce, artisanal goods, premium wellness products, and chef-driven inspiration. Each store is thoughtfully curated to inspire customers to explore, cook, and live well.Lewie is a modern wellness brand redefining smile care for today’s beauty- and health-conscious consumer. By integrating oral care into the broader wellness landscape, Lewie transforms everyday routines into intentional rituals through sustainable, design-forward products. Its growing portfolio includes patented Floss Discs, Whitening Wands, and the forthcoming Restore Ritual collection—each created to support confident, healthy smiles over a lifetime. Lewie products are available online and in select retailers nationwide. To learn more, visitor contactfor retail, hospitality, or partnership opportunities. SOURCE Lewie, Inc.