Central Railway to Operate Night Traffic Block on Jan 29, Check Routes Here

Central Railway will operate a special night traffic and power block on the Up and Down lines between Khadavli and Asangaon during midnight on January 29.

Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Central Railway to Operate Night Traffic Block on Jan 29, Check Routes Here
Central Railway announced that CR will operate special night traffic and power block o­n all six lines.

Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Like every weekend, Mumbai local commuters will not face much trouble as there is no mega block this coming weekend. However, Central Railway will operate a special night traffic and power block on the Up and Down lines between Khadavli and Asangaon during midnight on January 29 from 02.05 am to 04.05 am due to the modification of the Electronic Interlocking (EI) system. “Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this block,” the Central Railways said.

List of Routes That Will be Affected

Suburban

  • Kasara local leaving CSMT at 00.15 hrs will be short-terminated at Thane.
  • CSMT local leaving Kasara at 03.15 will run from Thane.

Long Distance Trains

The following trains will be regulated at Asangaon, Atgaon, Khardi, Kasara for 35 minutes to 95 minutes and arrive destination behind schedule

  • Train no 20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Express
  • Train no 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express
  • Train no 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur
  • Train no 12152 Shalimar-LTT Samarasata Express
  • Train no 11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Express

Published Date: January 27, 2023 5:32 PM IST





