- Home
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Central Railway to Operate Night Traffic Block on Jan 29, Check Routes Here
Central Railway will operate a special night traffic and power block on the Up and Down lines between Khadavli and Asangaon during midnight on January 29.
Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Like every weekend, Mumbai local commuters will not face much trouble as there is no mega block this coming weekend. However, Central Railway will operate a special night traffic and power block on the Up and Down lines between Khadavli and Asangaon during midnight on January 29 from 02.05 am to 04.05 am due to the modification of the Electronic Interlocking (EI) system. “Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this block,” the Central Railways said.
List of Routes That Will be Affected
Suburban
- Kasara local leaving CSMT at 00.15 hrs will be short-terminated at Thane.
- CSMT local leaving Kasara at 03.15 will run from Thane.
Long Distance Trains
The following trains will be regulated at Asangaon, Atgaon, Khardi, Kasara for 35 minutes to 95 minutes and arrive destination behind schedule
- Train no 20104 Gorakhpur-LTT Superfast Express
- Train no 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express
- Train no 12810 Howrah-CSMT Mail via Nagpur
- Train no 12152 Shalimar-LTT Samarasata Express
- Train no 11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Express
Topics
Published Date: January 27, 2023 5:32 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Gunman Kills Security Chief at Iran’s Azerbaijan Embassy
[ad_1] Home News WorldGunman Kills Security Chief at Iran’s Azerbaijan Embassy Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said it would evacuate its diplomatic...
DGCA Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Go First Flight For Leaving Behind 55 Passengers on Jan 9
[ad_1] Home News IndiaDGCA Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine on Go First Flight For Leaving Behind 55 Passengers on Jan...
Woman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue On Being Asked to Return from Parent’s House
[ad_1] Home ViralWoman Bites Off Husband’s Tongue On Being Asked to Return from Parent’s House During a heated argument between...
Dirt Bike Rider Miraculously Survives Rash Stunt Without Injury Luck Might Not Favour Always Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home ViralDirt Bike Rider Miraculously Survives Rash Stunt Without Injury; Luck Might Not Favour Always | Watch Viral Video...
70-year-old Man Ties the Knot with Daughter-in-law, Pics go Viral
[ad_1] Home Viral70-year-old Man Ties the Knot with Daughter-in-law, Pics go Viral The old man without informing anyone in the...
Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at mahahsscboard.in; Check Examination Schedule Here
[ad_1] Home EducationMaharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 Admit Card Out at mahahsscboard.in; Check Examination Schedule Here Maharashtra HSC Board Exam...
Average Rating