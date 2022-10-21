Friday, October 21, 2022
Central Railways To Hike Platform Ticket Prices From October 22 At THESE Stations

Mumbai: Come festive season, festive rush is observed everywhere from shopping centres, airports to traffic jams. Festive weekends tend to be the most crowded. Hence, Central Railway has increased platform ticket rates from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on a temporary basis at major stations in Mumbai from Saturday to curb overcrowding amid the festive season, an official said.Also Read – Diwali Bonanza Offer: Take Any 5 Trips Around Mumbai At Just Rs 9 With THESE Buses. Check Details

Platform Tickets Rates Hiked In Mumbai At These Stations

The new rates – from Rs 10 to Rs 50 will apply to the following stations from October 21.

  1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
  2. Dadar
  3. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus
  4. Thane
  5. Kalyan
  6. Panvel

The rates will remain in force till October 31 at all busy junctions catering to long-distance trains, CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said on Friday. He said the hike was brought in place as heavy passenger rush was being observed amid the festive season.

Such temporary hikes in platform tickets have been implemented by the zonal railways in Mumbai several times in the last two years.





