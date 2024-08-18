Home

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Centre Directs States To Send Law And Order Reports Every 2 Hours; Key Updates

Doctors in Delhi stage a protest against the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata RG Kar Hospital. (ANI Photo)

Kolkata: In a significant step towards ensuring justice and peace in the country amid the ongoing protests, the union home ministry has directed state police forces to send reports every two hours over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

“Regarding two hourly law and order situation reports. The competent authority has desired to monitor the law and order situation report of your state/UT against the murder of a trainee woman doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room,” the notification from the home ministry directed.

As per the current update, the police are required to send updates via fax, email, or WhatsApp to the MHA control room in New Delhi starting 4 PM Friday.

CBI To Grill Ex-principal of RG Kar Hospital For 3rd Day

CBI officials have asked former principal of state-run RG Kar Medical and College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, to appear before them for questioning for the third consecutive day in connection with their probe into the rape and murder of a woman doctor.

Ghosh, who was grilled for nearly 13 hours on Saturday, from 10 am till past midnight on Sunday, has been asked to come again this morning as CBI sleuths have several more questions for him, an officer of the investigating agency said.

“The former principal has been asked to come again today at 11 am. We have a list of questions for him,” the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer told PTI.

Watch:

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: The students and junior doctors continue to protest at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital. (Morning visuals from outside the hospital) pic.twitter.com/aOdAZRzueA — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2024

Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours, he said. The ex-principal was also questioned who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident.

“We are trying to find out whether there was any conspiracy or pre-planning to the crime. What was the principal doing and whether he is involved with the incident in any manner,” the officer said.

The CBI sleuths would be verifying Ghosh’s replies with the versions of other doctors and interns who were on duty along with the deceased doctor at the chest medicine department on the night of the incident. So far, CBI has grilled over 20 people, including a couple of officers of the Kolkata Police, in connection with its investigation.

Ghosh declined to take any question from the media while leaving the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake past midnight on Sunday. The CBI officers grilled Ghosh first on Friday and then for around 13 hours on Saturday in connection with their investigation.

