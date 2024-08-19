NationalPolitics

Centre Files Affidavit In Supreme Court, Defends Criminalization Of Instant Talaq

The Central government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending its 2019 law criminalising instant triple talaq. The affidavit states that the 2019 Act helps in ensuring the larger constitutional goals of gender justice and gender equality of married Muslim women and helps subserve their fundamental rights of non-discrimination and empowerment.

The Central government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending its 2019 law criminalising instant triple talaq.

The affidavit states that the 2019 Act helps in ensuring the larger constitutional goals of gender justice and gender equality of married Muslim women…

— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2024

