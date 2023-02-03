Centre Grants Conversion of Vodafone Idea’s Rs 16,133 Crore Interest Dues Into Equity
In a statement, Vodafone Idea said it will convert dues of Rs 16,133 crore into equity and issues shares for Rs 10 each.
New Delhi: Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea Ltd on Friday said the Central government ordered the company to convert into equity all the interest related to payments for spectrum and other dues owed to the government for use of airwaves.
Vodafone Idea said the total amount to be converted into equity shares is Rs 161.33 billion ($1.96 billion).
The company has been directed to issue 16.13 billion shares at a price of 10 rupees each, it added.
The company said the Central government will take 33 per cent equity in Vodafone Idea after converting all interest related to payments for spectrum and other dues into equity, making it the single-largest shareholder in the telecom firm.
For the unversed, Vodafone Idea is a conglomeration of the India unit of Britain’s Vodafone Group and Idea Cellular.
Published Date: February 3, 2023 7:42 PM IST
Updated Date: February 3, 2023 8:10 PM IST
