NationalPolitics

Centre Has Taken Series Of Futuristic Decisions Relating To Space Sector, Says PM Modi

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 23, 2024
0 70 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • National Space Day: Centre Has Taken Series Of Futuristic Decisions Relating To Space Sector, Says PM Modi

PM Modi greeted countrymen on National Space Day, stating that the Central Government has made a series of futuristic decisions regarding the space sector.



Published: August 23, 2024 10:32 AM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By Joy Pillai

modi
National Space Day: Centre Has Taken Series Of Futuristic Decisions Relating To Space Sector, Says PM Modi

New Delhi: India is celebrating its very first National Space Day on Friday with great zeal and enthusiasm. On this day in 2023, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully made a soft landing of the Vikram Lander on the moon’s south pole. Notably, the day marks the country’s historic accomplishment in the space sector, as it was when India became the fourth nation in the world to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s south pole. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people on National Space Day, stating that the Central Government has made a series of futuristic decisions regarding the space sector. He added that the government will do even more in the times to come.

Modi had announced the celebration of the National Space Day last year following India’s success in landing its first spacecraft on the moon on this day with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

He said on X, “Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation’s achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists.”

“Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come,” he added.

 







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 23, 2024
0 70 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Empowering a Safer Tomorrow: Grand Opening of 7th Edition Fire and Security India Expo

August 22, 2024

Congress, National Conference Form Alliance; To Fight Assembly Election Together

August 22, 2024

Dr. Annurag Batra Hosts India Jury Round of Prestigious International Emmy Awards 2024 in New Delhi

August 22, 2024

Vinhomes: Elevating Vietnam’s Real Estate Standards through Innovation

August 22, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow