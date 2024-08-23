Home

National Space Day: Centre Has Taken Series Of Futuristic Decisions Relating To Space Sector, Says PM Modi

PM Modi greeted countrymen on National Space Day, stating that the Central Government has made a series of futuristic decisions regarding the space sector.

New Delhi: India is celebrating its very first National Space Day on Friday with great zeal and enthusiasm. On this day in 2023, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully made a soft landing of the Vikram Lander on the moon’s south pole. Notably, the day marks the country’s historic accomplishment in the space sector, as it was when India became the fourth nation in the world to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s south pole. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people on National Space Day, stating that the Central Government has made a series of futuristic decisions regarding the space sector. He added that the government will do even more in the times to come.

Modi had announced the celebration of the National Space Day last year following India’s success in landing its first spacecraft on the moon on this day with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

He said on X, “Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation’s achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists.”

“Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come,” he added.

Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation’s achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists. Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector… pic.twitter.com/E7QcNDSm4u — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2024











