Centre Hikes Windfall Tax On Crude, Diesel Aviation Fuel Effective Today, January 3
India first imposed windfall tax on July 1, 2022, joining a group of nations that taxed the energy companies that reaped super normal profits because of the fluctuations in the international market, that includes the energy crisis that the world faced due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
New Delhi: The government of India on Monday revised the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil, high-speed diesel, and aviation turbine fuel.
On crude oil, the windfall tax has been raised from the existing Rs 1,700 per tonne to Rs 2,100 per tonne. On high-speed diesel for exports, the windfall tax has been raised from Rs 5 per litre to Rs 7.5 per litre. On aviation turbine fuel, the windfall tax has been raised from Rs 1.5 per litre to Rs 4.5 per litre. The revised tax rate is effective from January 3, 2023, according to Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 7:42 AM IST
Updated Date: January 3, 2023 7:43 AM IST
