Centre Issues Advisory, Urges States To Implement Preventive Measures As Four States Report H5N1 Virus

In the advisory, all states have been asked to orient all healthcare workers and private practitioners on case definitions, signs, and symptoms of Avian influenza or bird flu.

The Centre in the advisory asked the states to be vigilant for any unusual deaths.

New Delhi: The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) issued a joint advisory on H5N1 for all states and asked them to undertake several preventive measures in the wake of four states reporting cases of the H5N1 virus.

The Centre in the advisory asked the states to be vigilant for any unusual deaths amongst the domestic birds/poultry, and if observed, to share the information immediately with the Department of Animal Husbandry so that public health action can be initiated as per the national action plan for Avian influenza.

States have been asked to strengthen biosecurity measures in all poultry establishments, zoos, and markets, after conducting a thorough assessment. Comprehensive biosecurity assessments on all poultry farms have been recommended.

The advisory mentioned that access to farms should be restricted, and stringent hygiene protocols, including the use of disinfectant footbaths and protective clothing, should be enforced. Measures to prevent contact between wild birds and domestic poultry should be implemented, it said.

States have been asked to enhance Information, Education, and Communication tools among the general public regarding preventive measures such as minimising the handling of dead or sick birds with bare hands and without adequate respiratory protection and following food safety measures while consuming products of animal origin.

The Centre has also asked states to be prepared for all preventive measures like stockpiling of an adequate number of antiviral drugs (Oseltamivir), PPE, and masks. Isolation wards and beds at dedicated hospitals may be required to handle any suspect cases of Avian Influenza, it said.

There is a need for enhanced surveillance (in wet markets, abattoirs, poultry farm workers etc) as well as expanded surveillance (in sewage samples, water bodies, crows etc.) for Avian Influenza in collaboration with NCDC, ICMR and DAHD, the advisory mentioned.

It has also called for the timely sharing of information. States have been asked to inform DAHD and the Health Ministry as soon as samples are collected for testing.

(With Inputs From ANI)







