Home

News

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Centre Urges Protesting Doctors To Resume Duties, Says Committee To Be Formed For Safety

Doctors and representatives from various medical organizations have announced protests across different locations in the country, expressing solidarity with the rape and murder victim from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kolkata: Junior doctors stage a protest amid the 24-hour nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) demanding justice for the woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, at SSKM hospital in Kolkata, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. (PTI photo)

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday asked protesting doctors to resume duties in the larger public interest and in view of the rising cases of Dengue and Malaria. The Ministry has also said that in view of the concerns expressed by Indian Medical Association and Resident Doctors’ Associations of Governmental Medical Colleges & Hospitals of Delhi, it will constitute a committee to suggest all such possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. Representatives from all stakeholders including state governments will be invited to provide their suggestions to the committee, the ministry added.

Doctors and representatives from various medical organizations have announced protests across different locations in the country, expressing solidarity with the rape and murder victim from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.











