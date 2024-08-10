Home

‘Centre Will Provide All Help And Support’; PM Modi During His Visit To Landslide Hit Wayanad In Kerala

The Prime Minister said that the central government will make all efforts to fulfil all state government requests.

Clockwise from top: (1). Wayanad, Aug 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with the survivor of a landslide during his visit to the hospital in Wayanad on Saturday. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also seen. (ANI Photo) (2) Wayanad, Aug 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the relief camp to meet and interact with the victims and survivors of the landslide, in Wayanad on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (3) Wayanad, Aug 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a review meeting with officials regarding the landslide-affected area in Wayanad on Saturday. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Union Minister Suresh Gopi are also present. (ANI Photo) (4) Wayanad, Aug 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the landslide-affected area in Wayanad on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Wayanad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Wayanad in Kerala on Saturday to assess the situation there following the landslides that killed 423 people and caused severe destruction of the property. He met the survivors at the relief camp and highlighted the importance of collective efforts in rehabilitation.

He assured the central government’s support to Kerala and said that it will be ensured no work gets hampered due to lack of money as he chaired a review meeting in Wayanad on Saturday after undertaking aerial and on-the-ground surveys of affected sites.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, State Ministers A Rajan, AK Saseendran, PA Mohammed Riyas, and Kerala ADGP (law and order) MR Ajith Kumar.

“I had a conversation with CM Pinarayi Vijayan the morning when the incident took place and assured him that we would provide assistance and try to reach the spot as soon as possible. NDRF, SDRF, Army, Police, Doctors, everyone tried to help the victims at the earliest. All the agencies of the central government were mobilised immediately,” said PM Modi.

“I want to assure the families of the deceased that they are not alone. We are all standing with them. The Central Government stands with the Kerala Government and we will ensure no work is hampered due to the lack of money,” he added.

“This disaster is not normal. The dreams of thousands of families have been shattered. I have seen the situation on the spot. I met the victims at relief camps who faced this disaster. I also met the injured patients in the hospital,” said PM Modi.

Multiple landslides on July 30 caused death and destruction in Punjirimattom, Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, Meppadi and Kunhome villages of Wayanad district.

Heavy rains triggered the collapse of hillsides, resulting in torrents of mud, water, and boulders cascading down onto the area. The landslides marked one of the deadliest natural disasters in Kerala’s history with reports of at least 423 deaths, over 378 injuries, and more than 138 missing.

