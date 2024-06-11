Century Plyboards expands its product category with Century Cubicles in Kolkata

India’s leading plywood company, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd., announced the launch of a new product, Century Cubicles, augmenting towards a vigorous investment plan along with product diversification in their already existing plywood category. Century Cubicles was launched in Kolkata on the 07th of June at Peerless Inn.

“Century Cubicles” by Centuryply ushers Seamless Experience, Smart Spaces! It is a thoughtful addition to their vast range of products that looks like the one-step solution for Restroom and Locker issues. The new product segment is categorized into Brillo-Bu, Nox-Bu, Cielo, Aquilon, Skadi, and Auralite, providing impeccable features of self-sustained structure and quality material that has been crafted with quality accessories with means to achieve an elegant look and great performance. The product strongly features abrasion resistance, anti-bacterial, scratch resistance, and is also easy to maintain. It is a thoughtfully designed product, that lasts long due to the minimized damaged risks. Century Cubicles showcases durable materials that gracefully withstands regular wear and tear and commits to sheer elegance. It is for all age groups including children.

Kolkata has been a powerhouse market for CenturyPly and the company has established a strong presence in the city. The City of Joy alone contributes 25% of the total revenue. Whereas a volume growth of 10-12% YOY for the brand is expected with this product launch in the market.

The products are made from all European Papers keeping a step towards a sustainable world and focusing more on resource efficiency and innovation. With this development, Century Ply is keeping its promise of being more environment friendly when it comes to its vast range of plywood products.

In this regard, Mr. Keshav Bhajanka, Executive Director, Century Plyboards (I) Ltd said, “With the launch of CenturyCubicles , the company has not just aimed at introducing the product, but is also bringing about a paradigm shift in the consumer experience. This launch reflects our forward-thinking approach and commitment to meeting consumer needs with comprehensive solutions. The decision to manufacture CenturyCubicles in our new, state-of-the-art Badvel plant demonstrates our commitment to excellence as well as our promise to deliver high-quality products across multiple industries.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

He added, “It is truly impressive how Century Plyboards (India) Limited has evolved and expanded over the years, from its humble beginning to becoming a multi-business conglomerate today in 2024. Our philosophy of “Sarvada Sarvottam” reflects a strong ethos, guarantees paramount quality standards and ensures optimum customer satisfaction. And with that Century Plyboards is at the forefront of redefining the landscape of new and comprehensive solutions and the future of innovation looks brighter than ever.

On the other hand, CenturyPly is also planning to launch this new range in Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Pune respectively in two subsequent phases. Whereas the product has already been launched in Bangalore and Mumbai.

Additionally, Century Plyboards has initiated the commercial dispatch of medium-density fibreboard (MDF) from its newly inaugurated 100% subsidiary, Century Panels, situated in Badvel, YSR Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh. With this, it has marked a significant event marking a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. Meanwhile, the brand has effectively doubled its MDF capacity from 900 to 1900 cubic meters

About CenturyPly:

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd. (CPIL), the first ISO 9002 Company in India for plywood and veneer, started its operations in 1986; CPIL also received ISO 14001 Certification in 2004. The company was formed by Shri Sajjan Bhajanka and Shri Sanjay Agarwal. In a very short span, it has established itself as the market leader in this sector. CPIL has its manufacturing units in Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, Karnal, Kandla, Hoshiarpur. CPIL today manufactures the entire range of Plywood (commercial, marine, shuttering), Laminates, Veneers, Doors, MDF, Prelam, Fibre Cement Boards, PVC, and Exterior Grade Laminates. ‘Construction World’, one of the most definitive business journals, has adjudged it as, “the Fastest Growing Company with the Highest Turnover” five times, for the years 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008. It has featured in the Super Brands India Top 500 in 2015, and the top 100 list published by Dunn & Bradstreet for 2014-’15. The brand is synonymous with quality and has a history of customer focus and innovation, starting with Borer Termite Proof Plywood, Boiling Water Proof to the recent nano technology based properties like Virokill, best Firewall Technology or an QR code application to test if its products are genuine , the company is well poised to growin the branded wood panel and decorative business.