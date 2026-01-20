The Times Of Bengal

Certified Laboratories Approved as Amazon TIC for Supplements

Expansion reinforces leadership in regulated product testing.

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Certified Laboratories, a Certified Group company, is now officially recognized as an Amazon-approved Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) organization for dietary supplements. This designation enables Certified Laboratories to perform lab testing and verify cGMP documentation, both of which are required under Amazon’s updated supplement compliance policy taking effect in 2026.