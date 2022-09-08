CertOnce Shortlisted as a Finalist in the Prestigious Wells Fargo Innovation Challenge 2022

CertOnce LLC, has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious Wells Fargo Innovation challenge 2022 – “Designing the Multi-X future“.

CertOnce LLC – Wells Fargo Innovation challenge 2022

Wells Fargo selected these finalists based on their solutions to address reimagining customer journeys to build more interconnected and approachable experiences for the customers and employees. As the next step, CertOnce will be presenting the POC of the proposed solution to the Wells Fargo team.

“A huge shout out to our wonderful team, without which this would not have been possible. This achievement is an endorsement of creating awesome products and customer experiences,” said Rajesh Ranjan, Founder, and CEO, CertOnce LLC.

“After the successful launch of the education vertical two years back, CertOnce is now launching its Workforce Credentials vertical disrupting the multi-billion dollar background verification industry,” said Pawan Khurana, Co-founder, and COO.

This recognition of being a finalist is a huge impetus to CertOnce’s patent-pending technology as well as its Global GTM strategy.

About CertOnce

CertOnce is a blockchain credentialing platform, that solves the problem of slow & expensive, employee, academic, and citizen records verification. CertOnce’s patent-pending technology helps organizations across the workforce, academic, government, financial, healthcare, & legal verticals by issuing blockchain-secured, tamper-proof, easily shareable, one-click verifiable credentials.