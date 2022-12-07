CFO India Felicitates ZEEL’s Rohit Gupta During CFONEXT 100 Conference

At the event, the forum felicitated Rohit Gupta as the ‘Innovative & Transformation Leader and CFO par Excellence’, recognizing his stellar contribution to driving new-age transformation.

In a Strategic and Finance Leadership Role, Gupta’s leadership has been critical in steering ZEE towards various growth-related and operational initiatives, through digital integration in a phased manner.

New Delhi: CFO India, India’s premier magazine for the CFO community, conducted the 11th Annual CFONEXT 100 Conference & Felicitation Ceremony in the national capital. Launched in 2012, CFONEXT 100 is the only annual awards programme that identifies and awards future CFOs of India. It is a unique initiative to honour the rising stars of the finance community and identifying the potential of high performers in the middle of the corporate ladder. The gathering of leaders deliberated over some of the critical areas that will lay down the future strategic path of finance and its rapidly changing role in business.

At the event, the forum felicitated Rohit Gupta as the ‘Innovative & Transformation Leader and CFO par Excellence’, recognizing his stellar contribution to driving new-age transformation, leading to the delivery of high-impact value to the business.

In a Strategic and Finance Leadership Role, Gupta’s leadership has been critical in steering ZEE towards various growth-related and operational initiatives, through digital integration in a phased manner.

During the fireside chat conducted at the event, Rohit Gupta, President – Finance and Investor Relations, ZEEL was joined by Anuradha Mathur, Managing Director, CFO India and Rakesh Sinha, Founder & CEO, Quintes Global, (a new age & innovative company with a differentiated first-of-its-kind offering of ‘Dedicated Captive Solutions’).

During the session, Rohit Gupta spoke about ZEEL’s strategic partnership with Quintes Global to drive this organization-wide transformation.

“At ZEE, we are moving towards becoming a content and technology business, beyond just a content business, as part of the company’s ZEE 4.0 vision,” he said.

“With major disruptions taking place in India’s media and entertainment industry, it has become critical for organizations to constantly evolve and innovate. I would like to extend a vote of thanks to this forum for recognizing our efforts to bring in strategic intent of transformation, by adopting contextual tech transformation to redesign & streamline processes, ensuring commitment to cost-saves, while also positively impacting the balance sheet,” he further stated.

Rakesh Sinha, Founder & CEO of Quintes Global, emphasized on the value of Leveraging Ecosystem Partners and not going the traditional way.

He also shared how the potential strategic business partner can bring to the business leaders and the CFO, key drivers for the success of a strategic partnership.

The leaders concluded that to prove the success of the partnership between QG and ZEE, the recent voice of customer survey gave the result of more than 80% of NPS (Net Promoter Score) much higher than the industry benchmark.

The key dignitaries who attended the 11th edition of CFONEXT 100inlcude Dhanendra Kumar, Former Chairman, Competition Commission of India; Former Board Member, World Bank among other finance leaders from across the industry.

At the occasion, 100 finance leaders were felicitated as the most inspirational and efficient rising stars of tomorrow.



