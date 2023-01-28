Chahatt Khanna Alleges Conman Sukesh Proposed And Blackmailed Her in Tihar Jail

Home

Actress Chahatt Khanna has made some shocking claims about conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in a recent interview. Chahatt, whose name emerged in the investigation of Rs 200 crore extortion case, told E-Times that Sukesh proposed to her inside the Tihar Jail in 2018 when she had gone to meet him. Khanna claimed that she was tricked into visiting Sukesh in jail. At that time, the TV actress was married with two children.

Chahatt Khanna recently recorded her statement before Delhi’s Patiala House Court. She told the media portal, “I am a victim and have suffered and I want the world to know my side of the story. I travelled to Delhi on May 18, 2018. At Mumbai airport, I met a woman named Angel Khan, who said she would accompany me to the event. When we landed in Delhi, we took a car to go to the school. But after a while, we suddenly stopped and she said that we would have to change cars, as this one would not be allowed inside the school premises. We then moved to a grey Innova and within a few seconds, I realised we were outside the Tihar jail. When I asked her about this, she said we had to enter the school via the jail premises.”

As reported by the portal, Angel Khan is one of the aliases of Pinky Irani. Chahatt confessed that as soon as she reached in the jail, she was panicking and once she got off the car, she saw a room where all expensive items were kept like watches, fridge, laptops. “I knew I was trapped and started panicking, thinking about my two kids, who were in Mumbai with my parents. Once we got off the car, we were taken to a room. I remember the room was full of laptops, watches and expensive luxury items. Aur duniya bhar ke branded bags thay… itne thay ki koi ek gir jaata toh sab gir jaate. There was a sofa, a portable AC, one chair, fridge. Chhote se room mein sab kuch bhara hua tha,” she recalled.

After he spoke to her about her work, Sukesh allegedly proposed to her. “Before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me. I shouted at him, saying, ‘I am married and I have two kids.’ But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying,” Chahatt Khanna claimed.

Chahatt spent almost half an hour in Tihar jail before she and Angel left for the airport. Sukesh and Angel allegedly gave Rs 2 lakhs as ‘shagun’ before Chahhatt returned to Mumbai. A few days later, Chahatt alleged that his team started blackmailing her to cough out Rs 10 lakhs otherwise her video of visiting Tihar Jail would be sold to a TV channel.

Several other actresses Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Nikki Tamboli, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil’s name have come who reportedly met Sukesh in jail.



