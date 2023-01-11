Chai Wala Mimics Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Melodiously Sings ‘Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana’
In the video, the tea seller named Sagar Srivastava can be seen making tea and mimicking Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, and more.
Viral Video: Not everyone who dreams big gets the limelight and opportunities, but our nation is filled with talented people all around the corner. One such talented tea vendor is now gaining popularity after someone shared his skills on social media. The chai wala from Maharashtra’s Amravati is going viral for mimicking famous Bollywood actors and also his mesmerising voice.
The chai wala went viral after a blogger named Abhinav Jeswani shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Most Talented Chai Wala in India.. Let’s Share this Video and Fulfill Sagar Bhaiya’s Wish to go in Bollywood.” He also shared the location of the tea seller.
WATCH:
In the video, the tea seller named Sagar Srivastava can be seen making tea and mimicking Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, and more. Towards the end of the video, he even also sings Kumar Sanu’s Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana and we can guarantee you that he definitely has a gifted voice. He dreams to go to Bollywood some day.
The video has garnered over 13K views and people have praised the tea-seller for his talent and skills. Users posted comments like, “Talent really has no bounds”, “Talent ki kami nahi humare desh mey” and many more.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 2:27 PM IST
