Saturday, November 5, 2022
Chail in Himachal Pradesh is a Quick Offbeat Weekend Getaway From Delhi NCR to Help You Find Peace

Chail is small village near Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. The beauty surrounding this village gives an immense peace to the mind. It is a great weekend getaway from the hustle bustle of city life.

Chail, Himachal Pradesh: Chail is a tiny, yet beautiful hill station located close to Shimla and Kufri. It’s a great alternative to ever-bustling and busy hill popular hill stations. Chail is just 349 km from Delhi, thus making it a perfect weekend getaway. Chail is a great option to spend the limited time you have, in peace and tranquillity. Surrounded by greenery, this place guarantees a marvelous retreat from chaotic city life. Chail is situated at a height of 2550m above sea level. Chail is a paradise for hikers and nature lovers. 

Written By: Keshav Mishra




Published Date: November 4, 2022 8:38 PM IST





