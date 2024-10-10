NationalPolitics

Chairman emeritus of Tata Group no more; Maharashtra to accord state funeral

Indian industrialist Ratan Tata, widely credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, has passed away at the age of 86, the company announced late Wednesday. Tata had been in the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital earlier that day, where his condition was reported as critical. “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Navel Tata, a truly uncommon leader,” Tata Group said in a statement on X. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the industrialist’s death on late Wednesday night, describing Tata as “friend, mentor and guide.”

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” the Tata Sons chairman said in his statement.

He joined Tata in 1961, starting his career on the shop floor of Tata Steel. Ratan Tata later succeeded J.R.D. Tata as chairman of Tata Sons following his retirement in 1991. During his tenure, Tata Group expanded significantly, acquiring companies such as Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus. These acquisitions were part of his vision to transform Tata from a predominantly India-focused group into a global business powerhouse.


