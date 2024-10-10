Chairman emeritus of Tata Group no more; Maharashtra to accord state funeral

Indian industrialist Ratan Tata, widely credited with transforming the Tata Group into a globally renowned conglomerate, has passed away at the age of 86, the company announced late Wednesday. Tata had been in the intensive care unit of a Mumbai hospital earlier that day, where his condition was reported as critical. “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Navel Tata, a truly uncommon leader,” Tata Group said in a statement on X. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran confirmed the industrialist’s death on late Wednesday night, describing Tata as “friend, mentor and guide.”

“It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation,” the Tata Sons chairman said in his statement.