Thursday, December 8, 2022
HomeNationalChamika Karunaratne Loses Four Teeth In Bizarre Injury During Lanka Premier League
National

Chamika Karunaratne Loses Four Teeth In Bizarre Injury During Lanka Premier League

admin
By admin
0
59


The incident happened in the fourth over of the Galle Gladiators’ innings against Kandy Falcons in the ongoing Lanka Premier League.

Chamika Karunaratne mouth injury, Chamika Karunaratne injury, Chamika Karunaratne LPL injury, Chamika Karunaratne teeth injury, Chamika Karunaratne injury video, Chamika Karunaratne, Lanka Premier League, Lanka Premier League news, LPL 2022, LPL 2022 cricket, LPL updates,
Chamika Karunaratne was playing for Kandy Falcons in Lanka Premier League. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

Galle: In an unfortunate incident, Kandy Falcons’ Chamika Karunaratne lost multiple teeth, reported to be four, while attempting a catch during their Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 encounter against Galle Gladiators on Wednesday.

The incident happened during the fourth over of the Gladiators’ innings when Nuwanidu Fernando attempted to drive Carlos Brathwaite. Fernando’s mistimed the shot as his bat turned while hitting and the ball went up the sky towards cover point.

Karunaratne ran backwards and grabbed the catch but the ball unfortunately went through his hands to hit his teeth knocking some of the them in the process. The Sri Lankan international was soon seen having a bloody mouth and hospitalised immediately for surgery, the video of which is doing round on social media.




Published Date: December 8, 2022 3:33 PM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 3:40 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Germany To Continue With Hansi Flick Despite Group Stage Exit At Qatar 2022
Next article
Expert Reveals 6 Food to Keep You Warm in Chilly Weather
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
59
Previous article
Germany To Continue With Hansi Flick Despite Group Stage Exit At Qatar 2022
Next article
Expert Reveals 6 Food to Keep You Warm in Chilly Weather
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

Monetize your website traffic with yX Media

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677