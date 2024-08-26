Champai Soren To Join BJP On August 30, Claims Sarma

Home

News

Champai Soren To Join BJP On August 30, Claims Himanta Biswa Sarma

A senior JMM leader, Soren had accused party’s leadership of insulting him.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

(Image: X/@himantabiswa)

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand chief minister and senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Sarma said Soren will join the party on August 30 in Ranchi.

The Assam CM posted a picture of Champai Soren meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Sarma, who is the BJP’s co-in-charge for the Jharkhand assembly polls, was also part of the meeting.

Sarma posted on X: “Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi.”

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and a distinguished Adivasi leader of our country, @ChampaiSoren Ji met Hon’ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah Ji a short while ago. He will officially join the @BJP4India on 30th August in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/OOAhpgrvmu — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 26, 2024

A senior JMM leader, Soren had accused party’s leadership of insulting him and announced that he would soon decide on his next political course.

It was widely speculated that he might join the BJP, with JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accusing the party of working to poach its leaders.

On Sunday, August 18, Champai Soren arrived in Delhi amid the buzz of joining the BJP. Reportedly, he had spent the previous night (August 17) at a hotel in Kolkata where he met West Bengal BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari.

On August 21, Soren said that he will be forming a new political party ahead of the state assembly elections.

Champai Soren had to leave the Jharkhand chief minister’s chair after Hemant Soren was released from the jail.











