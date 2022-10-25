Tuesday, October 25, 2022
'Champion of fintech': Crypto World Rejoices Rishi Sunak's Elevation As UK PM

London: Britain’s PM-elect Rishi Sunak is widely touted in the cryptocurrency world as the person who spearheaded the crypto ambitions in the United Kingdom during his tenure as Chancellor. CoinDesk has reported that under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he wanted to turn the country into a crypto hub.Also Read – Rishi Sunak To Take Oath As UK PM Today, Meet King Charles III, Address The Nation At 4 PM

Sunak helped formulate the Financial Services and Markets Bill, which, if passed into law, could give local regulators sweeping power over the crypto industry. It is likely to begin with bringing asset-driven crypto, like stablecoins, into the scope of payments regulations. Also Read – Rishi Sunak Receives Compliments From Father-in-law Narayana Murthy, Karnataka CM

The report added that, “Under his leadership, the country’s coin producer, the Royal Mint, was tasked with creating a non-fungible token (NFT) collection, which has yet to come to fruition.” Also Read – Rishi Sunak Becomes UK’s First British-Asian Prime Minister, PM Modi Congratulates On The Victory – Watch Video

Adam Jackson, director of policy at Innovate Finance, called Sunak a “champion of fintech”.

“It’s a positive for crypto and the general economy,” Ian Taylor, director of the industry lobby group CryptoUK, told CoinDesk.

As Johnson’s chancellor, Sunak was also behind the financial aid during Covid lockdowns — including furlough payments and the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme for restaurants.

Sunak, 42, a Conservative Party politician of Indian descent will be the first non-white to occupy this position in the United Kingdom.

In his first, brief public statement after being elevated, he said: “I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility; and I will work day in, day out to deliver for the British people.”

