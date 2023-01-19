National

Chandigarh Health Secretary Performs CPR, Saves Man’s Life. Internet Says ‘God Bless Him’

admin
43Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 55 Second


  • Home
  • Viral
  • Video: Chandigarh Health Secretary Performs CPR, Saves Man’s Life. Internet Says ‘God Bless Him’

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg was lauded on social media for saving a man’s life after performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.

Video: Chandigarh Health Secretary Performs CPR, Saves Man's Life. Internet Says 'God Bless Him'
Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal posted a clip of the incident on Twitter and said everyone should learn CPR. (Photo: Video Grab/Twitter)

New Delhi: Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg was lauded on social media for saving a man’s life after performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal posted a clip of the incident on Twitter and said everyone should learn CPR.

“When a man had a heart attack, Chandigarh’s Health Secretary IAS @Garg_Yashpal ji immediately gave CPR and saved that man’s life. The more his work is appreciated, the less it is. Lives can be saved from heart attack. Everyone should learn CPR,” Swati Maliwal posted on Twitter.

Watch Video:

Reacting to the incident, social media users hailed the Chandigarh health secretary for saving the man’s life. “Bahut acha kaam kiya sir ne. God bless him (A job very well done),” one of the users commented on Twitter.




Published Date: January 19, 2023 11:02 AM IST



Updated Date: January 19, 2023 11:08 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories