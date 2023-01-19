Chandigarh Health Secretary Performs CPR, Saves Man’s Life. Internet Says ‘God Bless Him’
Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg was lauded on social media for saving a man’s life after performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him.
New Delhi: Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg was lauded on social media for saving a man’s life after performing a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal posted a clip of the incident on Twitter and said everyone should learn CPR.
“When a man had a heart attack, Chandigarh’s Health Secretary IAS @Garg_Yashpal ji immediately gave CPR and saved that man’s life. The more his work is appreciated, the less it is. Lives can be saved from heart attack. Everyone should learn CPR,” Swati Maliwal posted on Twitter.
Watch Video:
एक आदमी को हार्ट अटैक आया तो चंडीगढ़ के हेल्थ सेक्रेटरी IAS @Garg_Yashpal जी ने तुरंत CPR देकर उस आदमी की जान बचाई। उनके इस काम की जितनी सराहना की जाए उतनी कम है। हार्ट अटैक से जानें बचाई जा सकती हैं। हर इंसान को CPR सीखना चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/C7dWVsAoOI
— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 18, 2023
Reacting to the incident, social media users hailed the Chandigarh health secretary for saving the man’s life. “Bahut acha kaam kiya sir ne. God bless him (A job very well done),” one of the users commented on Twitter.
Published Date: January 19, 2023 11:02 AM IST
Updated Date: January 19, 2023 11:08 AM IST
