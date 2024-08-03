Chandigarh-Manali Highway Mandi-Pandoh Stretch Partially Open After Landslide

Home

Chandigarh-Manali Highway’s Mandi-Pandoh Stretch Partially Open After Landslide

Traffic on a stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been restored on Saturday, authorities said. The stretch between Mandi and Pandoh was blocked on August 2 Friday due to massive landslides caused by heavy rainfall.

Chandigarh: Chandigarh-Manali Highway witnessed lad slides in several areas due to heavy rain. Authorities shut the Mandi-Pandoh stretch of the highway sue to landslides. As the weather gets normal in the region, the authorities have partially opened the Mandi-Pandoh stretch for people. Notably, the stretch was blocked on Friday night following landslides caused by rain at 5 Mile, 6 Mile and 9 Mile. It took authorities 10 hours to open the stretch.

The journey was littered with stones and ruins, prompting the officials to suggest smaller transports take the Kataula and Gohar pathways. Nevertheless, a number of vehicles found themselves stranded on the pathway. News from the authorities stated that the stretch at 5 Mile and 6 Mile is now traversable, and they’ve opened one-way transit from Mandi to Pandoh at 9 Mile. They’re expecting the path to obtain full accessibility by the morning, around 10 am.

Several Roads Damaged, Closed

The road stretch from Pandoh to Aut, particularly around Godh Nallah and Jogni Mata Temple, has sustained some damage, resulting in traffic being confined to a single lane. Elsewhere, the road from Mandi to Janjehli is closed off near Thunag while the Mandi-Dharampur stretch has been blocked by Kumarhda. Local officials in Mandi are suggesting that folks planning travel must give due consideration to both the weather and road conditions before setting off.

115 Roads Closed

After Friday evening’s heavy rainfall, a whopping 115 routes across Himachal Pradesh became impassable for drivers. The distributions are as follows: Mandi district tops the list with 46 blocked roads, followed by 38 in Kullu and 15 closures disrupting Shimla, with Kangra and Sirmaur each experiencing six, Kinnaur dwindling down to three and Lahaul and Spiti region stuck with just one. State’s emergency response hub dished out these updates.











