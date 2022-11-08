Chandra Grahan 2022:Check Lunar Eclipse Visibility Timing For Cities of UP, Bihar and Jharkhand

Chandra Grahan Today: On the evening of November 8 (Tuesday), the nation is all set to witness a thrilling lunar eclipse. The eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise. Howev

Chandra Grahan Today: On the evening of November 8 (Tuesday), the nation is all set to witness a thrilling lunar eclipse. The eclipse is visible from all places of India at the time of Moonrise. However, the beginning of the partial and total phases of the eclipse is not visible from any places of India as the phenomena will be in progress before Moonrise. Ending of both the total and the partial phases is visible from the eastern parts of the country. Only the ending of the partial phase is visible from the rest parts of the country.

City-wise time for Lunar eclipse in cities of Bihar, UP and Jharkhand

City Chandra Grahan Timings Bhagalpur 4:53 PM to 7:26 PM Gaya 5:32 PM to at 6:18 PM Allahabad 5:14 PM to 7:26 PM Hazaribagh 5:02 PM to 7:26 PM Lucknow 05:20 PM to 06:18 PM Muzaffarpur 4:58 PM to 7:26 PM Patna 5:06 PM to 7:26 PM Varanasi 05:14 PM to 6:19 PM Kanpur 5:23 PM to 6:18 PM

Timings of Lunar Eclipse

The eclipse will begin at 14 hr 39 min IST. The total eclipse will start at 15 hr 46 min IST. The ending time of totality is 17h 12m IST and the ending time of partial phase is 18h 19m IST.

This is the last lunar eclipse of the year and the next lunar eclipse which will be visible from India is on 28th October, 2023 and the same is a partial eclipse. Last lunar eclipse which was visible from India was on 19 November, 2021 and it was a partial eclipse.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

Lunar Eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only when a part of the moon comes under shadow of the Earth.



