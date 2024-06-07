Home

Narendra Modi ‘Right Leader At Right Time’: Chandrababu Naidu Affirms Support To NDA

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu also invoked former Andhra CM late NT Rama Rao’s vision of humanism comparing it with Narendra Modi’s vision.

Narendra Modi and TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu during the NDA leaders meeting after the Lok Sabha election results on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) N Chandrababu Naidu Friday affirmed his party’s support to the BJP-led NDA, asserting that Narendra Modi is the “right leader at the right time” for the country as he proposed Modi’s name for the Prime Minister’s post at the NDA MPs meeting held at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building.

“NDA govt under the leadership of PM Modi has taken initiatives in the last 10 years. Narendra Modi has a vision and a zeal, his execution is very perfect. He is executing all his policies with a true spirit. Today, India is having the right leader at the right time, and that is Narendra Modi,” Naidu said in his address at the meeting.

“This is a very good opportunity for India, if you miss it now, we will miss forever. That is where we are having a wonderful opportunity,” the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister asserted.

‘Proudly propose Narendra Modi for PM’

The veteran politician then “proudly” proposed Modi’s name for the post of the Prime Minister while highlighting his motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Viksit Bharat”, adding that poverty in the country can only be ended if Narendra Modi is in power.

“Now I proudly propose the name of Narendra Modi ji on behalf of Telugu Desam Party for the post of Prime Minister of this great nation. Through his vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Viksit Bharat and through the collective efforts of NDA we can become a zero poverty nation that is possible only through Narendra Modi,” said Naidu.

The TDP supremo also invoked former Andhra CM late NT Rama Rao’s vision of humanism comparing it with Narendra Modi’s vision.

“TDP is having relations with NDA, my leader and party founder, NT Rama Garu, always he has worked hard for the people and also he told clearly that I don’t know isms I know one, humanism that vision Narendra Modi ji is making a reality for India,” he said, adding “this is the proudest moment in my life”.

A high-level meeting of BJP-led NDA MPs was held at the Parliament today and was attended by the alliance’s top leaders, including Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- Ajit Pawar) Chief Ajit Pawar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan among others.

Earlier this week, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and passed a resolution to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9.

