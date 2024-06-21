Home

News

Chandrababu Naidu Steps Into Andhra Assembly As Chief Minister Two-And-Half Years After ‘Humiliation’

The TDP supremo had abstained from attending the House since November 19, 2021, following disparaging comments made by members of the then-ruling party about his family.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Chandrababu Naidu Swearing In Ceremony: Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh, Among 24 Ministers To Take Oath Today

After a hiatus of two-and-half years, Nara Chandrababu Naidu re-entered the Andhra Pradesh Assembly as Chief Minister on Friday. The former leader of the opposition had left the Assembly amidst controversy surrounding alleged insulting remarks against his family members. Overwhelmed with emotion, Naidu had publicly expressed his anguish in November 2021, vowing to return only as Chief Minister. Following a landslide victory in the recent elections, the Telugu Desam Party-led alliance paved the way for Naidu’s triumphant comeback. Stepping into the Assembly on the first day of the session, Naidu displayed humility by bowing and touching the ground at the entrance.

Legislators of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its allies greeted Naidu with enthusiasm as he made his return to the assembly. They expressed their joy through slogans like ‘Welcome to august House’ and ‘Truth has prevailed, democracy has won’. The TDP members even displayed placards with Naidu’s picture.

The TDP supremo had abstained from attending the House since November 19, 2021, following disparaging comments made by members of the then-ruling party about his family. Alleging humiliation due to personal remarks about his wife, Bhuvaneswari, Naidu was visibly emotional and even broke down during a subsequent news conference.

Comparing the Assembly to the ‘Kaurava Sabha’, Naidu announced his boycott until 2024, emphasizing the intolerable nature of the insults hurled towards his family. Despite enduring various humiliations, he deemed the ruling party’s actions as crossing all limits.

The seasoned politician had said his wife never interfered in politics, but the YSRCP leaders dragged her name and resorted to character assassination.

The TDP President had said that he tolerated all the humiliations during the last two-and-a-half years but the ruling party crossed all limits.

Naidu had appealed to people to extend support to him in this fight for ‘dharma’.

In the elections held last month, TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance bagged 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly. YSRCP, which had 151 members in the previous Assembly, was reduced to just 11 seats.

The alliance also won 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.

(With IANS inputs)











