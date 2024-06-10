Chandrababu Naidu To Take Oath As Andhra CM on June 12

Home

New Delhi: N Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12 at 11.27 am near Kesarapalli IT Park at Gannavaram in Krishna district. Reports had earlier suggested that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) planned to hold the swearing-in ceremony at Amaravati, but as a number of central leaders from the BJP and other parties have been invited and are expected to attend, the Gannavaram venue has been selected as it is close to the airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party contested the Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls and Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Of the 175 assembly seats, TDP won 135 seats, Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) 21, and the BJP won 8 seats.

“Swearing – In ceremony will be held @ 11:27 AM

on 12th June, 2024 near Kesarapalli IT Park, Gannavaram, Krishna District.” — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 8, 2024

Odisha CM Oath-Taking Ceremony:

The Chief Minister of Odisha will take oath on June 12 at 4.45 PM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony. The BJP legislature party of Odisha will hold a meeting on Tuesday to elect the chief minister of the state and the new government will take oath the next day, a senior party leader said.

The BJP on June 4 secured a majority by winning 78 seats in the 147-member Odisha Assembly. However, the party is yet to choose a leader who will be at the helm of the state.

While the chance of senior Odisha MP Dharmendra Pradhan becoming the next chief minister of the state seems bleak after his induction into the Modi 3.0 government, the focus is now on Brajarajnagar MLA-elect Suresh Pujari, who returned from New Delhi on Monday.

Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, the BJP’s Odisha in-charge, said, “The legislature party meeting will be held on Tuesday and the new government will take oath on June 12.”

“Experienced leaders led by newly-appointed observers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav will hold a discussion with the legislators,” Pujari told reporters. The BJP has appointed Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Bhupendra Yadav to oversee the selection of the new chief minister of Odisha, a senior leader said on Monday.

Besides Pujari, state BJP president Manmohan Samal, KV Singh and Mohan Majhi are also in the race for the chief minister’s post. However, the BJP leadership might also spring a surprise as it had done in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh by announcing CMs, whose names had not been anticipated by political experts, a senior leader said recently.

The party has proposed to conduct a road show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state capital before the swearing-in ceremony on June 12.











