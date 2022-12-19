Chaos In Streets Of Paris As Riots Erupt Following France’s Defeat In FIFA World Cup

Thousands of football fans descended to the streets of Paris Nice and Lyon after France lost to Argentina 4-2 on penalties in Qatar.

Riot police officers advance on the Champs-Elysees avenue after the World Cup final soccer final match between Argentina and France (AP Photo)

Chaos In Many French Cities: The streets of Paris witnessed chaos as Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Riots broke out in several French cities after France lost the World Cup final to Argentina. Thousands of football fans descended to the streets of Paris Nice and Lyon after France lost to Argentina 4-2 on penalties in Qatar.

Watch: Riots Erupt In France After World Cup Defeat

Several videos on social media went viral which showed a huge sea of people gathered on the streets of Paris. The police had to fire tear gas to control the crowd. Police officers were being attacked with rocks and fireworks. A Twitter user claimed, “In Lyon, a woman was attacked as she was trying to drive past the rioters.”

Watch: Police Resort To Tear Gas To Control The Situation

The cops clashed with fans on the famous Champs-Elysees in the French capital as flares were lit up and fireworks hit the skies after the tense game, The Sun reported.

In Lyon, cops reportedly fired tear gas on football fans as violence broke out in the city, the report said.

Around 14,000 police officers were deployed across the country to guarantee security as Les Bleus took on Argentina in the World Cup final, officials told The Daily Mail.

Argentina Win The FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina won the World Cup for the third time after beating defending champion France in a penalty shootout. Substitute Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive penalty after a dramatic match at Lusail Stadium north of Doha. Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their penalties for France.



