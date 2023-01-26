Char Dham Yatra 2023 Holy Portals Of Badrinath To Open From April 27; Cap On Pilgrims Likely Amid Joshimath Crisis

Home

Chardham 2023: Holy Portals Of Badrinath To Open On April 27; Cap On Pilgrims Likely Amid Joshimath Crisis

It is likely that a cap on pilgrims may be announced as Joshimath town – the last major halt before Badrinath – in Uttarakhand is reportedly on the verge of collapse.

Char Dham Yatra 2023: The famous and sacred portals of Shri Badrinath Dham will open on April 27 (Thursday). Located in the Garhwal hill tracks in Chamoli district along the banks of the Alaknanda River, Badrinath Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The portals of the Badrinath Temple were closed during the winter. The gates will be opened at around 7 AM on April 27, the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee on Thursday. Meanwhile, it also informed that the ‘Gaadu Ghada Kalash Yatra’ would begin on April 12.

The committee informed that the gates will be opened with proper customs and traditions. The shrine is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites referred to as ‘Char Dham’ which also includes Yamunotri, Gangotri and Kedarnath. It is situated in the town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand. It remains open for six months every year (between the end of April and the beginning of November).

Last week while speaking to the press, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the Char Dham Yatra would be starting in the next four months.

It is likely that a cap on pilgrims may be announced as Joshimath town – the last major halt before Badrinath – in Uttarakhand is reportedly on the verge of collapse. “Right now, we are looking into various aspects which includes setting a limit on the number of pilgrims each day in accordance with the carrying capacity of each dham. Efforts are also being made to ensure that land subsidence does not have any impact on the yatra,” Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj was quoted as saying in a report by Times Of India.



