NationalPolitics

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Haridwar Police Closes Offline Registration Till May 31

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 37 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Char Dham Yatra 2024: Haridwar Police Closes Offline Registration Till May 31 | Details Here

Haridwar Police closes offline registration for the Chardham Yatra till May 31. Further decision would be taken based on the inflow of tourists.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Kedarnath, Char Dham, Kedarnath travel, Char Dham guidelines, Char Dham bookings, Char Dham travel, Chota Char Dham, helicpoter booking Kedarnath, Kedarnath helicopter booking, new guidelines for Kedarnath, Kedarnath travel guidelines, lose weight for Kedarnath
The priests are divided on the issue with some senior priests favouring the renovation work currently underway inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

New Delhi: Haridwar Police on Monday decided to close the offline registration for the Chardham Yatra till May 31. The further decision would be taken based on the inflow of tourists. Talking to news agency ANI, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said those who have registered online will only be allowed to continue the yatra.

“Char Dham Yatra is an important Yatra for us and is the lifeline for the state. This time a huge number of pilgrims have been coming for the Yatra. Facilities for drinking water, electricity and various other health facilities have been made. Our aim is that the pilgrims do not face any problems…Till 21st May offline registration will not be done. Those who have registered online only they will be able to continue their yatra,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 37 mins ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Results Now Accessible on Target Publications Website

5 hours ago

Farmers End Protest At Shambhu Railway Station, Will Resume Outside BJP Leaders’ Houses In Punjab And Haryana

5 hours ago

PM Modi Says Congress, INDIA Bloc ‘Poor Campaigning’ To Blame For Low Voter Turnout

5 hours ago

Timezone India Wins “Most Admired Retailer of the Year” at Images Retail Awards 2024

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow