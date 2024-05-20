Home

News

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Haridwar Police Closes Offline Registration Till May 31 | Details Here

Haridwar Police closes offline registration for the Chardham Yatra till May 31. Further decision would be taken based on the inflow of tourists.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The priests are divided on the issue with some senior priests favouring the renovation work currently underway inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

New Delhi: Haridwar Police on Monday decided to close the offline registration for the Chardham Yatra till May 31. The further decision would be taken based on the inflow of tourists. Talking to news agency ANI, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said those who have registered online will only be allowed to continue the yatra.

“Char Dham Yatra is an important Yatra for us and is the lifeline for the state. This time a huge number of pilgrims have been coming for the Yatra. Facilities for drinking water, electricity and various other health facilities have been made. Our aim is that the pilgrims do not face any problems…Till 21st May offline registration will not be done. Those who have registered online only they will be able to continue their yatra,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, “Char Dham Yatra is an important Yatra for us and is the lifeline for the state. This time a huge number of pilgrims have been coming for the Yatra. Facilities for drinking water, electricity and various other health facilities… pic.twitter.com/kNnHYzypiM — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2024







