Char Dham Yatra Traffic Advisory: Uttarkashi Police Issues 7 Guidelines For Devotees | Full List

Char Dham Yatra Traffic Advisory: Check out the seven guidelines issued by the Uttarkashi Police to maintain the congestion-free travel of devotees.

Char Dham Yatra Update: In anticipation of this year’s ‘Char Dham Yatra’, one of the most popular pilgrimages in the nation frequently visited by a multitude of devotees in Uttarakhand from across the world, the police department in Uttarkashi has issued updated traffic guidelines in order to maintain smooth traffic in the area. For the unversed, the ‘Char Dham Yatra’ pilgrimage kicked off on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya, which was on May 10th this year.

Char Dham Yatra: Detailed Route Guidelines

1. Route guideline for traveling from Rishikesh to Gangotri Dham:

Narendranagar, Chamba, Dharasu Band, Uttarkashi, Gangori, Bhatwadi, Harsil, and Gangotri.

2. The devotees who are moving from Rishikesh to Yamunotri as part of the Chardham Yatra can reach their destination via Narendranagar, Chamba, and the Dharasu Band to Jankichatti through Brahmakhal and Radi Top.

3. The vehicles that are coming to Rishikesh from Gangotri are advised to avoid the Harshil, Bhatwadi, Gangotri, and Tekhala bridges. Instead, they are advised to take the Mando, Joshiada, Manera, Badethi, Matali, and Dharasu routes to reach their destination in time.

4. One of the significant good news coming in for the pilgrims is that heavy goods trucks will be prohibited in urban areas during the day between 9 AM and 9 PM.

5. Also, commuters who have their vehicles and are travelling from Gangotri to Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham can take the following routes: Harshil, Bhatwadi, Gangori, Tekhala, Mando, Manpur, Chowringhee, Lambgaon, and Srinagar.

6. The devotees who are going from Dehradun to the Yamunotri Dham will have to take the route that travels through Dehradun, Damta, Naugaon, Barkot, Dobata, and Jankichatti.

7. For the devotees who are going from Yamunotri Dham to Gangotri, the Jankichatti, Dobata, Radi Top, Brahmakhal, Dharasu Band, Uttarkashi, Gangori, Bhatwadi, Harsil, and Gangotri routes are advised.

Doors of Gangotri Dham Opened On May 10

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the doors of the holy abode of Mother Ganga, Gangotri, were opened for common people for darshan and worshipping. The doors were opened at 12.30 pm, at the auspicious time, along with the traditional Vedic chanting.

At the time of the door opening, a huge crowd of devotees was gathered at the spot of the Gangotri temple. An enthusiastic contingent of devotees was spotted.

Along with that, the dev doli (palanquin) of goddess Ganga reached Gangotri, where it was welcomed by a large number of devotees. Priests conducted the rituals and opened the portals of the shrine at the auspicious time of 12:30 pm amid chants of hymns.

Chants of ‘Jai Ho Gange Maiya Ki’ rang out from among the crowd of devotees who gathered for the ceremony as the portals were thrown open to the chanting of shlokas (hymns).

Gangotri Dhami, along with Kedarnath and Yamunotri Dham, has opened after a six-month gap.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened today at 4 am in Bramha Muhurat on the special occasion of Akshay Tritiya. Kedarnath Dham is one of the country’s oldest and most sacred pilgrimage sites. The portals were opened through rituals and the ceremonial chanting of hymns after a gap of six months, including the peak winter phase.

