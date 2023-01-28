Chartered Plane Crashes in Rajasthan

Home

IAF Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Rescue Operations Underway | LIVE

A fighter jet crashed due to a suspected technical snag in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Police and local administration are present at the spot.

Jaipur: A fighter jet of the Indian Air Forces crashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Saturday afternoon. Earlier, the jet was believed to be a chartered plane by locals. Police and administration have been sent to the spot, informed District Collector Alok Ranjan. As per reports, the plane crashed due to suspected technical snag.

Speaking about the incident, Bharatpur DSP said, “Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we’re unable to adjudge if it’s a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in.”

#WATCH | Rajasthan, Bharatpur | Wreckage of jet seen. Earlier report as confirmed by Bharatpur District Collector Alok Ranjan said charter jet, however, defence sources confirm IAF jets have crashed in the vicinity. Therefore, more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/005oPmUp6Z — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city. However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.

More details awaited

