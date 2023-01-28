National

Chartered Plane Crashes in Rajasthan

admin
38Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 38 Second


  • Home
  • Rajasthan
  • IAF Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, Rescue Operations Underway | LIVE

A fighter jet crashed due to a suspected technical snag in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Police and local administration are present at the spot.

IAF Fighter Jet Crashes in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, Rescue Operations Underway | LIVE

Jaipur: A fighter jet of the Indian Air Forces crashed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur on Saturday afternoon. Earlier, the jet was believed to be a chartered plane by locals. Police and administration have been sent to the spot, informed District Collector Alok Ranjan. As per reports, the plane crashed due to suspected technical snag.

Speaking about the incident, Bharatpur DSP said, “Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we’re unable to adjudge if it’s a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in.”

Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said the aircraft crashed in an open field in the Ucchain area of the city. However, it was not immediately clear whether it was a helicopter or a plane. It was also not known yet whether it was a civil or military aircraft.

More details awaited

Topics




Published Date: January 28, 2023 11:42 AM IST



Updated Date: January 28, 2023 12:42 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories