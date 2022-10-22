Check Abhijit Muhurat, Kharidari, Puja Time And More…

Dhanteras 2022: Shopping lovers! Get ready now. The time has come to go flock to your nearby shopping complexes, malls and jewellery shops and buy things for you and your family this Diwali. According to popular beliefs in the Hindu tradition, buying gold and ornaments on Dhanteras is believed to invite prosperity and good luck into every household. Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik Month. India will celebrate Dhanteras 2022 on October 23.Also Read – Dhanteras 2022: Things to Buy And NOT to Buy – Check List

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is the festival of wealth and prosperity which marks the beginning of the festival of light. The 'Dhan' of Dhanteras means wealth and 'teras' refer to the 13th day. Many consider it auspicious to invest in gold bars or jewellery during Dhanteras. What is the auspicious time for Dhanteras, Dhanteras gold purchase Muhurat, 'Dhanteras kab hai' is a list of queries trending on social media as everyone wants to know when is the right time to buy gold.

So before going shopping you should also check the auspicious time for the Dhanteras shopping.