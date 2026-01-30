Home

Delhi weather update: Check alerts on rain, thunderstorms, lightning and max temperatures as IMD issues Yellow alert

As per IMD, the maximum temperature of the national capital on Saturday is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius. Scroll down to know more.

Delhi weather update: In a first weather change for the national capital, a fresh spell of winter weather is set to grip Delhi. The residents of Delhi NCR are already feeling the heat as the winters look to have flown away from the national capital. However, 2nd time in the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, January 31, warning residents to brace for very light to light rainfall along with changing temperatures. However, residents should also note that the national capital is also likely to wake up to moderate to dense fog during morning hours, affecting visibility in several areas. Here are all the updates you need to know about the Delhi weather and recent predictions.

What was Delhi’s maximum temperature?

According to the IMD, Delhi’s maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius. While the minimum may dip to about 7 degrees Celsius, evening hours could see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, strong surface winds and light rainfall. Notably, similar conditions are likely to continue during the night as well.

Please check Delhi NCR winter update

However, the weather department has also warned that dense fog is very likely at isolated places on the morning of January 31, adding to ongoing winter discomfort.

Will it rain in Delhi NCR?

The rain spell is not limited to the weekend and is expected to continue till next week. In the recent update, IMD has forecast very light to light rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph from January 31 to February 2, 2026. Also, the temperatures in the national capital are likely to fall by 1–2 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours before rising by 3-5 degrees thereafter.

Impact of active western disturbances

Also, IMD senior scientist Umashankar Das was quoted as saying by a Times of India report that active western disturbances will drive this widespread weather activity across north India, including Delhi-NCR, impacting the weather of the region.

While minimum temperatures may turn appreciably above normal later, maximum temperatures could remain below normal. Readers should also note that with shallow to moderate fog likely over the next six mornings, partly cloudy skies are expected on January 30 and February 4 and 5.