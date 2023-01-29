Check Captain, Vice-Captain, for ICC U-19 World Cup Final Jan 29, 5.15 PM IST

Read Time: 1 Minute, 51 Second





TOSS – The U-19 Women World Cup 2023 Final match toss between India Women and England Women will take place at 4.45 PM IST.

Time – January 29, Sunday, 5.15 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

IND-W vs ENG-W U-19 WC 2023 Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Seren Smale, Richa Ghosh(c) Batter: Shweta Sehrawat, Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland All-rounders: Grace Scrivens, Shafali Verma(vc), Ryana Macdonald Gay Bowlers: Parshavi Chopra, Hannah Baker, Mannat Kashyap IND-W vs ENG-W Probable Playing XIs India U-19 women: Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Gongadi Trisha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hrishita Basu, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Sonam Yadav England U-19 women: Grace Scrivens (c), Liberty Heap, Niamh Fiona Holland, Seren Smale, Ryana Macdonald Gay, Charis Pavely, Alexa Stonehouse, Maddie Grace Ward (wk), Sophia Smale, Ellie Anderson, Hannah Baker.









