Amrit Udyan Open for public: Check date, time, step by step guide to book tickets, nearest metro station

1. अमृत उद्यान कब खुल रहा है?



March 26 – for divyangjan

March 27 – for personnel of defence, paramilitary and police forces

March 28 – for women and tribal women’s SHGs

March 29 – for senior citizens

The famed Amrit Udyan will open for public viewing from Tuesday, as President Droupadi Murmu graced the opening of its Winter Annuals Edition 2026 on Sunday, an official statement said. People can visit the Udyan six days a week between 10 am and 6 pm (last entry at 5 pm). It will remain closed on Mondays, which are maintenance days and on March 4 due to Holi, said the statement from the President’s office. The Udyan will also remain closed on February 5 (due to polling for the Delhi Legislative Assembly), February 20 and 21 (due to the Visitors’ Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan), and March 14 (on account of Holi). It is to be noted that Amrit Udyan will be open for special categories on these daysBooking and entry to the Garden is free of cost. Booking can be made at https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in/. Walk-in entry is also available. Entry and exit for all visitors will be from Gate No. 35 of the President’s Estate, close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan. For the convenience of visitors, shuttle bus service from Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 will be available every 30 minutes between 9.30 am and 6.00 pm.Visitors can carry mobile phones, electronic keys, purses/handbags, water bottles and milk bottles for infants. Provision for drinking water, toilets, and first aid/medical facilities will be made at various places along the public route. Route for the visitors will be Bal Vatika – Plumeria theme Garden – Bonsai Garden – Central Lawn – Long Garden – Circular Garden. Visitors can get detailed information about any display by scanning QR codes. Along with tulips this year visitors will be able to see 140 different types of roses and more than 80 other flowers.