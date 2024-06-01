Home

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: Check Date, Time When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: Check out all the details on when and where to watch the live streaming of West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: In the last West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party got success in eighteen Lok Sabha seats, which proved pivotal in its journey to secure its majority at the center. But in this election, the political battle in the state is expected to be more intense and TMC will try to regain the seats it lost to its arch rival in the state. As the state gears up for the Lok Sabha election results, the announcement of exit poll predictions will provide an early glimpse into potential political outcomes.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: Exit Poll Timings

Starting at 6:30 PM, the exit poll numbers will start to come and voters can get an idea of which political party can get to the throne in the state.

As per the rules of the Election Commission, the exit polls for the West Bengal Lok Sabha Election will be published 30 minutes after the last vote is cast in the Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, as per the EC guidelines, the exit poll data cannot be released before 6:30 PM on the day of the last round of polling, which is June 1, 2024 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Exit Poll 2024: Where To Watch Live Streaming

All the live updates of the West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls can be checked on india.com and also on the official YouTube Channel of Zee News.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: Results

The results for the West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024 will be announced by the Election Commission on June 4, 2024.







