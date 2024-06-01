Home

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: Check Date, Time, When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: Check out all the details on when and where to watch the live streaming of the poll predictions.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: One of the most politically important but volatile states in the country, Bihar, has 40 Lok Sabha seats, which is one of the highest in the country. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 17 seats, the JDU got 16, the LJP secured 6, and the Congress could only win a single seat.

For the 2024 elections, in the NDA, the BJP is contesting 17 seats: JDU 16, Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) 5, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha 1, and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM 1 seat. Talking about the INDIA Bloc, RJD is contesting 23 seats, Congress 9, Left Parties 5, and VIP 3 seats.

The Bihar Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024 can provide an estimate of the actual results. Viewers must note that exit poll predictions are usually very close to the actual results, but sometimes they can be incorrect.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: Exit Poll Timings

The Bihar Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024, starting on June 1, 2024, will provide an early indication of the expected results that are going to be announced on June 4 by the Election Commission of India.

As per the rules of the Election Commission, the exit polls for the Bihar Lok Sabha Election will be published 30 minutes after the last vote is cast in the Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, as per the EC guidelines, the exit poll data cannot be released before 6:30 PM on the day of the last round of polling, which is June 1, 2024 for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: Where To Watch Live Streaming

All the live updates of the Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls can be checked on india.com and also on the official YouTube Channel of Zee News.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: Results

The results for the Bihar Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024 will be announced by the Election Commission on June 4, 2024.







