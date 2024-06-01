Home

Delhi-Noida Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: Check Date, Time When and Where to Watch Live Streaming

Delhi-Noida Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll 2024: The exit poll results will be released soon after the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections conclude. Currently, the polling is underway in 7 states and 1 Union Territory. The Election Commission has strictly prohibited the release of any exit polls before the completion of the entire voting process. The exit poll, released through surveys and voter feedback provides an insight into the opinions of the voters and what they are expecting from the results.

After the voting for the General Election concludes at 6 PM, the Delhi-Noida Lok Sabha Elections Exit poll will be made public on the same day at 6:30 PM. However, the clarity on the accuracy of Exit Polls will only be present during the live counting process by late afternoon on June 04, 2024.

Delhi-Noida Lok Sabha Exit Polls 2024: Date and Time

As the EC has strictly prohibited exit polls from being conducted during the voting process, it will be published 30 minutes after the last vote is cast in the Lok Sabha elections. As per the EC guidelines, the exit poll data cannot be released before 6:30 PM on the day of the last round of polling.

Delhi-Noida Exit Poll 2024: Where To Watch Live Streaming

All can catch the live updates of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls on india.com and also the official YouTube Channel of Zee News. However, to catch accurate predictions and timely information, keep an eye on our website.

Apart from this, several TV channels will start publishing the exit polls with a different name just before the last phase of the election is over.

Delhi-Noida Lok Sabha Result Date – 4th June

All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi went to polling in the sixth and penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The EC stated that a voter turnout of 56 per cent was recorded during the Delhi Lok Sabha elections. It should be noted that Delhi had recorded 60.52 per cent voting in the 2019 general election when the BJP had swept all the seats.

The results of the Delhi Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.







