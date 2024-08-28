Home

Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Result 28.08.2024 For 1PM, 6PM, 8PM LIVE: Check Dear INDUS MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers OUT

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday, August 28: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR CUPID EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Wednesday, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively.

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday August 28.08.2024 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR CUPID EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, August 28, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. In India, there are 13 states where lottery is legal. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. We here at India.com will post all the latest news on Nagaland Lottery.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Nagaland State Sambad Lottery LIVE UPDATES

Nagaland Lottery 28-08-2024 Wednesday Prize Money Details

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 120

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000











