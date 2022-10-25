Check Eligibility, Last Date, Other Benefits Here

LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship 2022: Scholarships are very beneficial, especially for students who excel academically but lack financial resources. A good scholarship can change the course of your future career by providing you with access to excellent faculty or even industry experts. This time, LIC HFL is seeking applications from post-graduate students to help them continue their education. The scholarship is intended for students from low-income or crisis-affected families.Also Read – UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 15 Junior Scientific Officer, Other Posts at upsconline.nic.in. Details Here

LIC HFL VIDYADHAN SCHOLARSHIP 2022 DETAILS

LIC HFL VIDYADHAN SCHOLARSHIP 2022 BENEFITS

INR 20,000 per year for 2 years

LIC HFL VIDYADHAN SCHOLARSHIP 2022 ELIGIBILITY

As per the official website, Students enrolled in the first year of post-graduation programme at any recognised college/university/institution (in the academic year 2022-23) in India can apply.

Applicants must have scored at least 60% marks in their respective UG level programmes.

The family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 3,60,000 per annum from all sources.

Preference will be given to COVID-affected children who have either lost any of their earning members/parents since January 2020 or whose earning family member(s) have lost livelihood/employment during the pandemic.

LIC HFL VIDYADHAN SCHOLARSHIP 2022 DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

Photo identity proof (Aadhaar Card/PAN Card/Passport)

Marksheet of previous educational qualification

Income proof (Form 16A/income certificate from government authority/salary slips, etc.)

Proof of admission (school/college/university ID card/bonafide certificate, etc.)

Current academic year fee receipt

Bank account details of the scholarship applicant (canceled cheque/passbook copy)

Crisis document (if applicable)

Disability & Caste certificate (if applicable)

HOW TO APPLY FOR LIC HFL VIDYADHAN SCHOLARSHIP 2022 ?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the application form.

Click on the application link given on the homepage.

Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land on the ‘Application Form Page’. If you have not registered on Buddy4Study – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.

You will now be redirected to the ‘LIC HFL Vidyadhan Scholarship application form page.

Click on the ‘Start Application button to begin the application procedure.

Fill in the required details. Upload required documents.

Now, Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions and click on ‘Preview’option.

Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Scholarships provide financial assistance to students at various levels of education whether it's academic, undergraduate, or postgraduate. Scholarships are classified as fully funded or partially funded. For more details, check the official website.