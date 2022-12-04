Check Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Subject Wise Schedule, Other FAQs Here

GATE 2023 Exam: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/

The candidates need to note that GATE 2023 exam is scheduled for the month of February 2023 and the admit cards for the same would be released on January 3, 2022 on gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE 2023 Exam: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts. The exam will be conducted by IISc Bangalore and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI). This year, the Organizing Institute for GATE 2023 is the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.



CHECK FAQs HERE

1. Official Website For GATE 2023?

2. When will IIT Kanpur Release the Admit Card For GATE 2023 Exam?

IIT Kanpur will release the GATE 2023 Admit Card on January 03, 2023.

3. When Will IIT Kanpur Conduct the GATE 2023 Exam?

IIT Kanpur will conduct the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2022.

4. When Will IIT Kanpur Declare the GATE 2023 Result?

The GATE 2023 results will be announced on March 16, 2023. Candidates can download the scorecard from March 21, 2023.

5. GATE 2023 Exam Timing?