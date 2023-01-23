Home

Education

JEE Main 2023 Tomorrow: Check Exam Day Guidelines On Admit Card, Dress Code, Reporting Time

JEE Main 2023 Latest News Today: As only one day is left for the JEE Main 2023 to begin, all the candidates must go through important exam day guidelines.

JEE Main 2023: The candidates must carry the NTA JEE Main admit card 2023 clearly printed on A4 size sheets.

JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session is all set to begin on 24 January 2023. Last week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the exam. The candidates who are appearing for the exam are further expected to keep an eye on the JEE Main official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for any further updates. According to the revised schedule, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 will continue till February 1 for paper 1 (BE/BTech). And the JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held in the month of April.

As only one day is left for the JEE Main 2023 to begin, all the candidates must go through important exam day guidelines.

JEE Main 2023: Check Exam Day Guidelines

The candidates will be allowed to enter and exit from the JEE Main 2023 exam centre only as per the schedule.

In case Any candidate is found using any kind of unfair means, their candidature will be cancelled.

Candidates wearing any special attire related to religious reasons must reach the examination centre priorly for undergoing checking and mandatory frisking facilities.

The candidates must carry the NTA JEE Main admit card 2023 clearly printed on A4 size sheets.

They also need to carry self-declaration form/undertaking/proforma for printed on A4 size sheet, PwD certificate where applicable; simple transparent ballpoint pen; valid photo ID proof; a copy of same photograph that was used in application form to paste on attendance sheet; documents related to scribes where applicable.

The candidates must write their name and roll number on top of their sheet. This sheet will be given back to the invigilator prior to leaving the examination hall.

The candidates must prepare themselves to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam starts.



