Check Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Previous Years Category Wise Cut-Off Here

NEET PG 2023 Rank is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates who have appeared in the NEET-PG 2023.

NEET PG 2023 Application Form at nbe.edu.in: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will close the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) today, January 27, 2023. Medical aspirants can fill up the NEET PG Application Form 2023 by visiting the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. NEET-PG 2023 will be conducted in a single day and single session as a computer-based examination on March 5.

Along with the brochure pdf, NBE has also released the NEET PG 2023 cutoff percentile. To qualify for the postgraduate medical entrance test, a registered candidate must secure equal to more than NEET PG cut-off percentile and scores. “The eligibility criteria for participation in counseling towards allotment of PG seats conducted by designated counseling authority shall be in accordance with the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (as per latest amendment) notified by the NMC/ the erstwhile MCI with prior approval of MoHFW, Govt. of India,” reads the Information Bulletin.

S. No. CATEGORY ELIGIBILITY

CRITERIA 1 General/EWS 50th Percentile 2 SC/ST/OBC

(Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 3 UR PwD 45th Percentile

As per the Information Bulletin, the NEET PG 2023 cutoff percentile is 50th for the General category, 40th and 45th for SC/ST/OBC (Including PwD of SC/ST/OBC), and UR PwD, respectively. NBE will prepare a merit list for qualified candidates based on the NEET PG cut-off 2023. Those who meet the NEET PG 2023 cutoff will be included in the merit list. Qualified candidates will be admitted to 50% All India Quota (AIQ), 50% state quota, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AMFS colleges, and private institutes based on the NEET PG cutoff.

Candidates securing less than 50th percentile (40th in case of SC/ST/OBC, including PWD of SC/ST/OBC and 45th in case of UR PWD candidates) in NEET-PG 2023 will not be considered for admission to MD/ MS/PG Diploma courses and no merit position or rank shall be given to such candidates. Admission to medical postgraduate courses will be granted based on merit rank, college and course preferences, available seats, reservation criteria, and other factors.

Factors That Will Affect NEET PG Cutoff 2023 The NEET PG 2023 cutoff will be determined by the following factors: Number of candidates appearing for the test The difficulty level of the exam Seat availability



