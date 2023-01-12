Check Full List Of Trains Cancelled, Running Late Today
Apart from 271 cancelled trains, as many as 23 trains are running late due to maintenance and weather conditions.
IRCTC Update: The Indian Railways on Wednesday fully cancelled nearly 271 trains for carrying out maintenance and operational related works for infrastructure upkeep and safety. As per the notification issued by the railway department, 77 more trains were partially cancelled for the same reason. Apart from cancelled trains, as many as 23 trains are running late due to maintenance and weather conditions.
Train passengers must note that tickets booked via the IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.
List of Trains Running Late Today, January 12
|Late Running Position Dated 12.01.2023
|S.no
|Train No.
|Name
|Late By 1 Hrs
|1
|02569
|Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special
|03:45 hrs
|2
|12801
|Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express
|06:00 hrs
|3
|12397
|Gaya- New Delhi MahabodhiExpress
|04:00 hrs
|4
|13483
|Malda Town Farakka Express
|05:30 hrs
|5
|02563
|Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special
|04:00 hrs
|6
|12555
|Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express
|01:30 hrs
|7
|12451
|Kanpur Central – New Delhi Shram Shakti Express
|01:00 hrs
|8
|12381
|Howrah- New Delhi Poorva Express
|05:00 hrs
|9
|12427
|Rewa -Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express
|06:15 hrs
|10
|12417
|Prayagraj-New Delhi Express
|02:00 hrs
|11
|12225
|Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyaat Express
|06:15 hrs
|12
|12367
|Bhagalpur- Anand Vihar Terminal Vikramshila Express
|01:30 hrs
|13
|12393
|Rajendra Nagar Termainl- New Delhi Sampoorna Kranti Express
|02:00 hrs
|14
|12313
|Sealdah- New Delhi Rajdhani Expresss
|02:00 hrs
|15
|15658
|Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail
|06:00 hrs
|16
|22437
|Pryaagraj-Anand Vihar Terminal Humsafar Express
|02:45 hrs
|17
|20805
|Visakhapatnam-New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express
|08:00 hrs
|18
|12391
|Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Superfast Express
|01:00 hrs
|19
|12721
|Hyderabad Deccan Namoally -Hazrat Nizamudddin Dakshin Express
|02:30 hrs
|20
|22181
|Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Expresss
|02:00 hrs
|21
|12919
|Dr.Ambedkar Nagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express
|02:00 hrs
|22
|12615
|MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express
|08:00 hrs
|23
|12723
|Hyderabad Deccan Namoally -New Delhi Telangana Express
|01:00 hrs
Complete List of Fully Cancelled Trains on January 12, 2023 (Wednesday)
Please find the following complete list of cancelled train numbers –
00467 , 01136 , 01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01625 , 01626 , 01823 , 01824 , 02101 , 02102 , 03085 , 03086 , 03592 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04148 , 04149 , 04319 , 04333 , 04334 , 04335 , 04336 , 04356 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04464 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04601 , 04602 , 04625 , 04647 , 04648 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04974 , 04975 , 04977 , 04978 , 04987 , 04988 , 04997 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05334 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06802 , 06803 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06923 , 06924 , 06925 , 06926 , 06934 , 06937 , 06941 , 06942 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06982 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07278 , 07462 , 07463 , 07906 , 07907 , 07979 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 11409 , 11807 , 11901 , 12033 , 12034 , 12215 , 12225 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12367 , 12369 , 12370 , 12561 , 12572 , 12583 , 12584 , 12873 , 12988 , 13257 , 13309 , 13310 , 13343 , 13346 , 14004 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14674 , 14854 , 14865 , 15035 , 15036 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15125 , 15126 , 15128 , 15129 , 15130 , 15160 , 15203 , 15204 , 15279 , 15552 , 15621 , 15716 , 16213 , 17021 , 17309 , 17310 , 17419 , 19611 , 20938 , 20948 , 20949 , 22405 , 22441 , 22442 , 22959 , 22960 , 25035 , 25036 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36827 , 36840 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 38923 , 38924 , 47110 , 47111 , 47119 , 47135 , 47137 , 47177 , 47181 , 47183 , 47185 , 47186 , 47212 , 47217 , 52538 , 52965 , 52966
Steps to confirm if your train is cancelled
- Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey
- Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen
- Click on Cancelled Trains option
- Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement
Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times, etc. Passengers can also download the mobile application NTES in case of any further queries.
