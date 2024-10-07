Home

Doda Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date

The result for Jammu and Kashmir constituency, Doda is scheduled to be announce on October 8, 2024. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

Doda Assembly Elections 2024: Check full schedule, candidates list and result date (Photo Credit- PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: With the counting scheduled for TOMMOROW, Jammu and Kashmir is nearing its conclusion. In 2024, Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections took place for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370. Various political parties across the Union Territory have conducted electoral campaigns ahead of the elections to seek the majority support of the citizens by representing their manifestos and agendas.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) schedule, the results for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 will be declared on October 8, 2024, with the elections concluding by October 10, 2024. The Assembly Elections for the Doda constituency took place during the first phase on September 18, 2024. The key candidates of the Doda constituency includes- Gajay Singh Rana (BJP), Shiekh Riyaz (INC), and Mehraj Malik (AAP).

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Important Dates

Important Dates: Phase 1 (All 24 ACs)

Candidates list of Doda Assembly Elections 2024

Political parties like- Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party, Aam Aadmi Party, and several other parties have announced the names of their candidates from the Doda Constituency. Here is the list of 9 candidates contesting in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 from Doda constituency:

Candidate Name Political Party Gajay Singh Rana Bharatiya Janata Party Sheikh Riaz Ahmed Indian National Congress Mehraj Malik Aam Aadmi Party Mansoor Ahmed Batt Jammu and Kashmir People Democratic Party Khalid Najib Suharwardy Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Abdul Majid Wani Democratic Progressive Azad Party Bilal Khan Independent Jawaz Ahmed Independent Tariq Hussain Independent

Doda Assembly elections result (2014)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Shakti Raj of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won Doda constituency seat defeating Abdul Majid Wani of Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 4,040 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Shakti Raj BJP Winner 24,572 36.63% 4,040 Abdul Majid Wani INC Runner Up 20,532 30.61% Khalid Najib Suharwardy JKN 3rd 16,416 24.47%

Doda Assembly elections result (2008)

In 2008 Assembly Elections, Abdul Majid Wani from Indian National Congress (INC) secured victory over Doda constituency seat with 23,254 polled votes. While, Khalid Najib Suharwardy of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKN) trails over second position with 16,102 votes.

Candidate Name Party Level Votes Vote share Margin Abdul Majid Wani INC Winner 23,254 44.55% 7,152 Khalid Najib Suharwardy JKN Runner Up 16,102 30.85% Ishtiaq Ahmed Wani BJP 3rd 2,756 5.28%

